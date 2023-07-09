Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (49-41) and the Chicago Cubs (41-47) at Yankee Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Yankees taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (3-3) will answer the bell for the Cubs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 54 games this season and won 33 (61.1%) of those contests.

New York has a record of 22-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

New York has scored 396 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule