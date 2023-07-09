Giancarlo Stanton and Christopher Morel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs take the field at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 127 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .409.

The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

New York ranks 18th in runs scored with 396 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .300 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.

New York has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in baseball (1.248).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.

His last appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.

German has five quality starts under his belt this year.

German has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles L 14-1 Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs L 3-0 Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/17/2023 Angels - Away - - 7/18/2023 Angels - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.