Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (49-41) will host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (41-47) at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, July 9, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +115 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Domingo German - NYY (5-5, 4.52 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks - CHC (3-3, 2.83 ERA)

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 33 out of the 54 games, or 61.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Yankees have a 28-14 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Yankees went 4-1 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Cubs have been victorious in 15, or 35.7%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cubs have won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Josh Donaldson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL East +1000 - 4th

