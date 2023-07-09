Gleyber Torres and Nico Hoerner are two of the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs square off at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Domingo German (5-5) for his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

German has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 16 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 4.1 9 3 2 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 9.0 0 0 0 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 3.1 8 10 8 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Domingo Germán's player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 82 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.324/.413 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits).

He's slashed .258/.350/.405 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .277/.325/.383 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 61 walks and 39 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .249/.376/.390 so far this year.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.