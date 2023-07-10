Alessandro Giannessi vs. Luciano Darderi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alessandro Giannessi and Luciano Darderi are set to meet in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on July 10.
You can watch as Giannessi tries to hold off Darderi on ESPN.
Alessandro Giannessi vs. Luciano Darderi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Giannessi vs. Darderi Matchup Info
- Giannessi is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 374-ranked Charles Broom, 4-6, 7-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Darderi lost 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 versus Maximilian Marterer.
- Giannessi and Darderi have played on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Oeiras 2, Portugal Men Singles 2022, and Giannessi was victorious, winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-1.
- In three total sets, Giannessi has the advantage, earning the win in two of them, while Darderi has taken one.
- Giannessi and Darderi have squared off in 30 total games, with Giannessi securing the win in 17 games and Darderi being victorious in 13.
