Alexander Ritschard, the No. 161-ranked player, and Marco Trungelliti, the No. 236-ranked player, will meet on July 10 for a match in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

You can turn on ESPN to see Ritschard try to hold off Trungelliti.

Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Ritschard vs. Trungelliti Matchup Info