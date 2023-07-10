Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alexander Ritschard, the No. 161-ranked player, and Marco Trungelliti, the No. 236-ranked player, will meet on July 10 for a match in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.
You can turn on ESPN to see Ritschard try to hold off Trungelliti.
Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Ritschard vs. Trungelliti Matchup Info
- Ritschard last played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the matchup finished in a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 346-ranked Billy Harris .
- Trungelliti is coming off a 2-6, 4-6 loss at the hands of No. 105-ranked Taro Daniel in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- Ritschard hasn't squared off against Trungelliti in the past five years.
