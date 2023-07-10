In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 236-ranked Marco Trungelliti against No. 161 Alexander Ritschard.

Ritschard is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Trungelliti, who is +110.

Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Ritschard has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexander Ritschard Marco Trungelliti -155 Odds to Win Match +110 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 51.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.8

Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Trends and Insights

Ritschard most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 346-ranked Billy Harris .

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Trungelliti was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 105-ranked Taro Daniel, 2-6, 4-6.

Ritschard has played 17 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Ritschard has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).

Trungelliti is averaging 20.4 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.2% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Trungelliti has played three matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Ritschard and Trungelliti have not competed against each other.

