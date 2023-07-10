Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 236-ranked Marco Trungelliti against No. 161 Alexander Ritschard.
Ritschard is the favorite (-155) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Trungelliti, who is +110.
Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club
- Court Surface: Clay
Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Ritschard has a 60.8% chance to win.
|Alexander Ritschard
|Marco Trungelliti
|-155
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|60.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|51.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.8
Alexander Ritschard vs. Marco Trungelliti Trends and Insights
- Ritschard most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 346-ranked Billy Harris .
- In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Trungelliti was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 105-ranked Taro Daniel, 2-6, 4-6.
- Ritschard has played 17 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 23.6 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Ritschard has played seven matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches).
- Trungelliti is averaging 20.4 games per match (20.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 13 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 50.2% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Trungelliti has played three matches and averaged 22.3 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Ritschard and Trungelliti have not competed against each other.
