Andrea Collarini vs. Sebastian Ofner: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Salzburg Tennis Club is the venue where Andrea Collarini and Sebastian Ofner will meet on Monday in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.
You can turn on ESPN to see Ofner try to knock off Collarini.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Andrea Collarini vs. Sebastian Ofner Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Collarini vs. Ofner Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Collarini was defeated by Aleksandar Kovacevic 5-7, 3-6.
- In the Wimbledon (his last tournament), Ofner was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6.
- In the one matchup between Collarini and Ofner in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at 2021 ATP Challenger Split 1, Croatia Men Singles, Collarini came out on top, claiming the 6-4, 6-4 victory.
- Collarini and Ofner have matched up for two sets, and Collarini has come out on top in all of them.
- Collarini and Ofner have matched up for 20 total games, with Collarini securing the win in 12 games and Ofner claiming eight.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.