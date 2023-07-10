The Round of 16 at Wimbledon will feature Beatriz Haddad Maia and Elena Rybakina squaring off on Monday, July 10.

You can follow the action on ESPN as Rybakina attempts to knock off Haddad Maia.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Haddad Maia vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Haddad Maia took down Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 6-2.

Haddad Maia was eliminated by Petra Martic (4-6, 2-3) on June 28 in the round of 16 of her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

Rybakina was victorious 6-1, 6-1 against Katie Boulter in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In her most recent tournament (Bett1open) on June 21, Rybakina went up against Donna Vekic in the round of 16 and lost 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Haddad Maia owns a 2-0 record against Rybakina, good for a 100.0% winning percentage in their head-to-head meetings. Their last match in the Round of 16 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on April 20, 2023 led to a 6-1, 3-1 victory for Haddad Maia.

Haddad Maia and Rybakina have matched up for five sets, and it's been Haddad Maia who has taken the reins, winning four of them. Rybakina has been victorious in one set.

Haddad Maia has won 24 games versus Rybakina, good for a 64.9% win rate, while Rybakina has claimed 13 games.

Haddad Maia vs. Rybakina Odds and Probabilities

Beatriz Haddad Maia Elena Rybakina +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

