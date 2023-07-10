On Monday, Elena Rybakina (No. 3 in the world) takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 13) in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

In the Round of 16, Rybakina is favored over Haddad Maia, with -350 odds compared to the underdog's +240.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Elena Rybakina +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 40.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.1

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Haddad Maia took down No. 37-ranked Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-2.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Rybakina took home the victory against No. 89-ranked Katie Boulter, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Haddad Maia has played 22.6 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Haddad Maia has played an average of 22.3 games.

In her 58 matches in the past year across all court types, Rybakina is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 56.3% of those games.

In six matches on grass courts in the past year, Rybakina has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 60.7% of those games.

In head-to-head matchups, Haddad Maia has two wins, while Rybakina has zero. In their last meeting on April 20, 2023, Haddad Maia came out on top 6-1, 3-1.

In five total sets against one another, Haddad Maia has clinched four, while Rybakina has claimed one.

Haddad Maia and Rybakina have matched up for 37 total games, and Haddad Maia has won more often, capturing 24 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Haddad Maia and Rybakina have averaged 18.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

