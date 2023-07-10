Benoit Paire vs. Francesco Maestrelli: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will feature Benoit Paire and Francesco Maestrelli squaring off on Monday, July 10.
ESPN will air this Paire versus Maestrelli match.
Benoit Paire vs. Francesco Maestrelli Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Paire vs. Maestrelli Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Paire was defeated by Oscar Otte 3-6, 3-6.
- In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Maestrelli was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 137-ranked Hugo Gaston, 5-7, 4-6.
- This is the first time that Paire and Maestrelli have squared off on the court in the last five years.
