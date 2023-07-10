In Monday's Round of 16 of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, will battle Matteo Berrettini (ranked No. 38).

You can watch Berrettini try to knock out Alcaraz on ESPN.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Alcaraz vs. Berrettini Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz took down Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Alcaraz was victorious in his last tournament (cinch Championships), defeating No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the final 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Berrettini defeated No. 21-ranked Alexander Zverev, winning 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.

In his most recent tournament (MercedesCup) on June 12, Berrettini went up against Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 32 and was taken down 1-6, 2-6.

When these two players have squared off, Alcaraz has tallied two wins, while Berrettini has one. In their last match on February 19, 2022, Alcaraz took care of business with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 victory.

Alcaraz and Berrettini have played 11 total sets, with Alcaraz securing the win in six sets and Berrettini being victorious in five of them.

Alcaraz has bested Berrettini in 109 total games between them, taking 59 games (54.1%) against Berrettini's 50.

Alcaraz vs. Berrettini Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Berrettini -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

