Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Monday's Round of 16 of Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 1-ranked player, will battle Matteo Berrettini (ranked No. 38).
You can watch Berrettini try to knock out Alcaraz on ESPN.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Alcaraz vs. Berrettini Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz took down Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.
- Alcaraz was victorious in his last tournament (cinch Championships), defeating No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur in the final 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Berrettini defeated No. 21-ranked Alexander Zverev, winning 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.
- In his most recent tournament (MercedesCup) on June 12, Berrettini went up against Lorenzo Sonego in the round of 32 and was taken down 1-6, 2-6.
- When these two players have squared off, Alcaraz has tallied two wins, while Berrettini has one. In their last match on February 19, 2022, Alcaraz took care of business with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 victory.
- Alcaraz and Berrettini have played 11 total sets, with Alcaraz securing the win in six sets and Berrettini being victorious in five of them.
- Alcaraz has bested Berrettini in 109 total games between them, taking 59 games (54.1%) against Berrettini's 50.
Alcaraz vs. Berrettini Odds and Probabilities
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Matteo Berrettini
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+350
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|64.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.7
