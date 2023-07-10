Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1 ranking) will meet Matteo Berrettini (No. 38) in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, July 10.

Alcaraz is the favorite (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Berrettini, who is +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 71.4% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Matteo Berrettini -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 64.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alcaraz defeated No. 28-ranked Nicolas Jarry, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Berrettini took home the victory against No. 21-ranked Alexander Zverev, winning 6-3, 7-6, 7-6.

In his 75 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.4 games (34.1 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Alcaraz has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 26.5 games per match (33.7 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.8% of games.

In his 26 matches in the past year across all court types, Berrettini is averaging 25.8 games per match (40.3 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.9% of those games.

Berrettini is averaging 15.0 games per match and 7.5 games per set in one match on grass in the past year.

In three head-to-head matchups dating back to 2015, Alcaraz owns a 2-1 record versus Berrettini. Their most recent match, at the Rio Open presented by Claro on February 19, 2022, was taken by Alcaraz 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Alcaraz has won six sets versus Berrettini (good for a 54.5% win percentage), compared to Berrettini's five.

Alcaraz and Berrettini have squared off in 109 total games, and Alcaraz has won more often, securing 59 of them.

In three head-to-head matches, Alcaraz and Berrettini are averaging 36.3 games and 3.7 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.