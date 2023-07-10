Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A match between Christopher Eubanks (No. 43) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) is scheduled for Monday, July 10 as part of the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.
ESPN will show this Eubanks versus Tsitsipas matchup.
Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Eubanks vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
- Eubanks is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell in Saturday's Round of 32.
- Eubanks was victorious in his previous tournament (Mallorca Championships), defeating No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the final 6-1, 6-4 on July 1.
- Tsitsipas is coming off a 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 60-ranked Laslo Djere in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- In the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 28, Tsitsipas was defeated by No. 48-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.
- Eubanks and Tsitsipas haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Eubanks vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities
|Christopher Eubanks
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+225
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|43.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.5
