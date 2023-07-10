A match between Christopher Eubanks (No. 43) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) is scheduled for Monday, July 10 as part of the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

ESPN will show this Eubanks versus Tsitsipas matchup.

Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Eubanks vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

Eubanks is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 win over No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell in Saturday's Round of 32.

Eubanks was victorious in his previous tournament (Mallorca Championships), defeating No. 43-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the final 6-1, 6-4 on July 1.

Tsitsipas is coming off a 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 60-ranked Laslo Djere in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 28, Tsitsipas was defeated by No. 48-ranked Yannick Hanfmann 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.

Eubanks and Tsitsipas haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Eubanks vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Christopher Eubanks Stefanos Tsitsipas +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

