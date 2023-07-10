Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 43) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5).
Tsitsipas carries -300 odds to secure a win against Eubanks (+225).
Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 75.0% chance to win.
|Christopher Eubanks
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+225
|Odds to Win Match
|-300
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|75.0%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|43.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.5
Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Eubanks eliminated No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.
- Tsitsipas made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 60-ranked Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday.
- In his 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 27.0 games (38.8 in best-of-five matches).
- On grass, Eubanks has played 15 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.8 games per match while winning 54.5% of games.
- Tsitsipas is averaging 25.1 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 61 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.
- In four matches on grass in the past year, Tsitsipas has averaged 30.3 games per match and 11.0 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.
- This is the first time that Eubanks and Tsitsipas have played in the last five years.
