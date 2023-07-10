In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, Christopher Eubanks (ranked No. 43) faces Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5).

Tsitsipas carries -300 odds to secure a win against Eubanks (+225).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has a 75.0% chance to win.

Christopher Eubanks Stefanos Tsitsipas +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Eubanks eliminated No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 7-6, 7-6, 7-6.

Tsitsipas made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 60-ranked Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 on Saturday.

In his 48 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Eubanks has played an average of 27.0 games (38.8 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Eubanks has played 15 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.8 games per match while winning 54.5% of games.

Tsitsipas is averaging 25.1 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 61 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

In four matches on grass in the past year, Tsitsipas has averaged 30.3 games per match and 11.0 games per set, winning 48.8% of those games.

This is the first time that Eubanks and Tsitsipas have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.