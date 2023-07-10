The Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 will see Damir Dzumhur and Elias Ymer match up at Salzburg Tennis Club on Monday, July 10.

Watch on ESPN as Dzumhur tries to knock out Ymer.

Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Dzumhur vs. Ymer Matchup Info