Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 will see Damir Dzumhur and Elias Ymer match up at Salzburg Tennis Club on Monday, July 10.
Watch on ESPN as Dzumhur tries to knock out Ymer.
Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Dzumhur vs. Ymer Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Dzumhur was dropped by Frederico Ferreira Silva 3-6, 4-6.
- In his last match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Ymer lost 3-6, 6-7 against Fabian Marozsan.
- This is the first time that Dzumhur and Ymer have matched up against each other in the last five years.
