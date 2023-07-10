Damir Dzumhur (No. 165 ranking) will take on Elias Ymer (No. 169) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Monday, July 10.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Dzumhur (+160), Ymer is favored to win with -225 odds.

Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elias Ymer has a 69.2% chance to win.

Damir Dzumhur Elias Ymer +160 Odds to Win Match -225 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Damir Dzumhur vs. Elias Ymer Trends and Insights

Dzumhur lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Frederico Ferreira Silva in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his last match).

Ymer is coming off a 3-6, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 95-ranked Fabian Marozsan in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Dzumhur has played 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his five matches on clay over the past year, Dzumhur has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Ymer has played 43 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.1% of those games.

In 22 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Ymer has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 50.2% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Dzumhur and Ymer have not met on the court.

