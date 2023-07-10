Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka are prepared to go head to head in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 10.

Medvedev's matchup against Lehecka can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Medvedev vs. Lehecka Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Medvedev beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev was eliminated by Roberto Bautista Agut short of the final (5-7, 6-7) on June 23 in the quarterfinals of his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open.

Lehecka will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2 victory over No. 15-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Lehecka was eliminated in the round of 16 of his last tournament (cinch Championships) on June 22, when he went down 2-6, 3-6 to Carlos Alcaraz.

This is the first time that Medvedev and Lehecka have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Medvedev vs. Lehecka Odds and Probabilities

Daniil Medvedev Jiri Lehecka -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

