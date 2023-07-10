In a match scheduled for Monday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 37 in rankings) will take on Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Medvedev is the favorite (-375) versus Lehecka (+270) .

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has a 78.9% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Jiri Lehecka -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 60.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.8

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

Medvedev is looking to stay on track after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 67-ranked Marton Fucsovics in Saturday's Round of 32.

Lehecka made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 15-ranked Tommy Paul 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2 on Saturday.

Through 74 matches over the past year (across all court types), Medvedev has played 22.4 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches) and won 59.3% of them.

In his four matches on grass over the past year, Medvedev has played an average of 25.8 games.

In the past year, Lehecka has played 52 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.9% of the games. He averages 24.5 games per match (30.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.3 games per set.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Lehecka has averaged 22.8 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 48.4% of those games.

Medvedev and Lehecka have not played each other since 2015.

