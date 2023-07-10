Dennis Novak vs. Lukas Klein: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Monday's Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023, Dennis Novak, the No. 159-ranked player, will clash with Lukas Klein (ranked No. 152).
Tune in to watch Novak and Klein on ESPN.
Dennis Novak vs. Lukas Klein Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Novak vs. Klein Matchup Info
- Novak is coming off a defeat at the hands of Milos Raonic, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7, 1-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- In the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament), Klein was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 209-ranked Shintaro Mochizuki, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Novak and Klein have been evenly balanced, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Klein was the last man standing in their last matchup on September 6, 2022, winning 7-6, 6-4.
- Novak and Klein have been evenly matched when squaring off, as they've each won two of four sets.
- In 49 total games, Klein has the advantage, taking the win in 25 of them, while Novak has won 24.
