Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Tomas Barrios Vera: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will see Dimitar Kuzmanov and Tomas Barrios Vera match up at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on Monday, July 10.
ESPN is the place to tune in to see Kuzmanov and Barrios Vera take the court.
Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Kuzmanov vs. Barrios Vera Matchup Info
- Kuzmanov was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Hyeon Chung in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his last match).
- In his most recent match in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon, Barrios Vera was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 2-6, 0-6 against David Goffin.
- This is the first time that Kuzmanov and Barrios Vera have squared off on the court in the last five years.
