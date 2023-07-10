In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 133-ranked Tomas Barrios Vera against No. 184 Dimitar Kuzmanov.

Barrios Vera has -190 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Kuzmanov (+135).

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Barrios Vera has a 65.5% chance to win.

Dimitar Kuzmanov Tomas Barrios Vera +135 Odds to Win Match -190 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Dimitar Kuzmanov vs. Tomas Barrios Vera Trends and Insights

Kuzmanov is coming off a defeat to Hyeon Chung, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

Barrios Vera most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 2-6, 0-6 by No. 123-ranked David Goffin.

Kuzmanov has played 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 19.6 games per match (19.6 in best-of-three matches).

In his seven matches on clay over the past year, Kuzmanov has played an average of 17.3 games (17.3 in best-of-three matches).

Barrios Vera is averaging 25.2 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 18 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.0% of those games.

Barrios Vera has averaged 21.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.4 games per set in 11 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Kuzmanov and Barrios Vera have not met on the court.

