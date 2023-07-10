The Round of 16 at Wimbledon will feature Ekaterina Alexandrova and Aryna Sabalenka going toe to toe on Monday, July 10.

You can watch ESPN to see Alexandrova try to hold off Sabalenka.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Alexandrova vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Alexandrova advanced past Dalma Galfi 6-0, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In the Bett1open, Alexandrova's last tournament, she was beaten in the semifinals 3-6, 4-6 by No. 9-ranked Petra Kvitova on June 24.

Sabalenka advanced to the Round of 16 by beating No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday.

In the round of 16 of her previous tournament (Bett1open) on June 22, Sabalenka was eliminated by No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 2-6, 6-7.

Alexandrova has gotten the better of Sabalenka, as she owns a 2-1 record in three head-to-head matches in the past five years. Their last match, which took place at the Libema Open on June 12, 2022, went to Alexandrova, who enjoyed a 7-5, 6-0 win.

Alexandrova and Sabalenka have matched up for six sets, and it's been Alexandrova who has taken the upper hand, winning four of them. Sabalenka has won two sets.

In 55 total games, Alexandrova has the advantage, taking the win in 31 of them, while Sabalenka has taken 24.

Alexandrova vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Aryna Sabalenka +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +450 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

