In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, Aryna Sabalenka (ranked No. 2) faces Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 22).

In this Round of 16 match, Sabalenka is the favorite (-250) versus Alexandrova (+190) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Aryna Sabalenka +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +450 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 43.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Alexandrova advanced past No. 126-ranked Dalma Galfi, 6-0, 6-4.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Sabalenka beat No. 40-ranked Anna Blinkova, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Alexandrova has played 21.7 games per match and won 54.9% of them.

In her nine matches on grass over the past year, Alexandrova has played an average of 18.8 games.

Sabalenka is averaging 21.3 games per match in her 64 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 57.7% of those games.

Sabalenka is averaging 19.8 games per match and 9.0 games per set through five matches on grass in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head matchups, Alexandrova has two wins, while Sabalenka has one. In their most recent meeting on June 12, 2022, Alexandrova was victorious 7-5, 6-0.

In terms of sets, Alexandrova has won four against Sabalenka (66.7%), while Sabalenka has clinched two.

Alexandrova and Sabalenka have squared off in 55 total games, and Alexandrova has won more often, claiming 31 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Alexandrova and Sabalenka are averaging 18.3 games and 2.0 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.