Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Federico Delbonis and Juan Pablo Varillas are prepared to meet in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 at Salzburg Tennis Club on July 10.
You can see Delbonis attempt to knock out Varillas on ESPN.
Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Delbonis vs. Varillas Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the French Open on May 24, 2023 (his last match), Delbonis lost to Dominik Koepfer 1-6, 6-7.
- In his last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Varillas was defeated 3-6, 1-6, 5-7 versus Lorenzo Musetti.
- Varillas and Delbonis have squared off three times in the last five years, and Varillas has the advantage with a 2-1 record, which includes a 7-5, 6-2 victory for Varillas at the Argentina Open on February 12, 2023, the last time these two went head to head.
- In eight total sets, Varillas has the advantage, earning the win in five of them, while Delbonis has won three.
- In 79 total games, Varillas has the upper hand, taking the win in 42 of them, while Delbonis has taken 37.
