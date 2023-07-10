In the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Monday, Federico Delbonis (ranked No. 207) takes on Juan Pablo Varillas (No. 63).

With -210 odds, Varillas is favored over Delbonis (+150) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Juan Pablo Varillas has a 67.7% chance to win.

Federico Delbonis Juan Pablo Varillas +150 Odds to Win Match -210 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 46 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Federico Delbonis vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Trends and Insights

Delbonis is coming off a loss to No. 102-ranked Dominik Koepfer, 1-6, 6-7, in the qualifying round at the French Open.

In his last match on July 3, 2023, Varillas lost 3-6, 1-6, 5-7 against Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

In his 23 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Delbonis has played an average of 24.3 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Delbonis has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 24.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.5% of games.

Varillas has played 36 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.3% of those games.

On clay courts, Varillas has played 29 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Varillas holds a 2-1 record against Delbonis. Their most recent match on February 12, 2023, at the Argentina Open, was won by Varillas 7-5, 6-2.

Varillas and Delbonis have faced off in eight sets against on another, with Varillas winning five of them.

Varillas and Delbonis have competed in 79 total games, and Varillas has won more often, securing 42 of them.

Varillas and Delbonis have faced off three times, and they have averaged 26.3 games and 2.7 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.