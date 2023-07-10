Gianmarco Ferrari vs. Flavio Cobolli: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gianmarco Ferrari and Flavio Cobolli are set to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on July 10.
You can watch Cobolli look to knock off Ferrari on ESPN.
Gianmarco Ferrari vs. Flavio Cobolli Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Ferrari vs. Cobolli Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 8, 2023 (his last match), Ferrari was defeated by Alexandre Muller 6-2, 6-7, 4-6.
- In the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament), Cobolli was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 243-ranked Juan Pablo Ficovich, 3-6, 4-6.
- Ferrari and Cobolli haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
