Currently the New York Giants have been given +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season hit the over.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 on the road.

New York had a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Barkley also had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Okereke amassed 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2000 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +5000 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

Odds are current as of July 10 at 5:30 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.