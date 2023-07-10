The Round of 16 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, matching up with Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 24-ranked player.

You can watch Dimitrov look to take down Rune on ESPN.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Dimitrov vs. Rune Matchup Info