Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 16 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, matching up with Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 24-ranked player.
You can watch Dimitrov look to take down Rune on ESPN.
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Dimitrov vs. Rune Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Dimitrov took down Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
- In his last tournament (cinch Championships), Dimitrov made a run before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals 4-6, 4-6 on June 23.
- Rune won 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Rune suffered defeat in the semifinal of his previous tournament (cinch Championships) on June 24, when he went down 3-6, 6-7 to Alex de Minaur.
- Dimitrov and Rune haven't played each other in the last five years.
