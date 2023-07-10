The Round of 16 at Wimbledon is set for Monday, with Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, the No. 6-ranked player, matching up with Grigor Dimitrov, the No. 24-ranked player.

You can watch Dimitrov look to take down Rune on ESPN.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Date and TV Info

  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Monday, July 10
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
  • Court Surface: Grass

Dimitrov vs. Rune Matchup Info

  • In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Dimitrov took down Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
  • In his last tournament (cinch Championships), Dimitrov made a run before losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals 4-6, 4-6 on June 23.
  • Rune won 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
  • Rune suffered defeat in the semifinal of his previous tournament (cinch Championships) on June 24, when he went down 3-6, 6-7 to Alex de Minaur.
  • Dimitrov and Rune haven't played each other in the last five years.

