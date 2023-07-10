In Wimbledon Round of 16 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune against No. 24 Grigor Dimitrov.

With -175 odds, Dimitrov is favored over Rune (+135) in this matchup.

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Grigor Dimitrov has a 63.6% chance to win.

Grigor Dimitrov Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 53.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.5

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday, Dimitrov advanced to the Round of 16.

Rune will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 win over No. 34-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In his 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Dimitrov has played an average of 23.3 games (28.2 in best-of-five matches).

Dimitrov has played five matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 19.8 games per match.

Rune has averaged 24.9 games per match (30.9 in best-of-five matches) through his 82 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 54.3% of the games.

In seven matches on grass in the past year, Rune has averaged 28.9 games per match (37.7 in best-of-five matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 55.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Dimitrov and Rune have not met on the court.

