Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hernan Casanova's Round of 32 match in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 against Raul Brancaccio is slated for Monday, July 10.
You can watch along on ESPN as Casanova looks to hold off Brancaccio.
Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Casanova vs. Brancaccio Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 20, 2023 (his last match), Casanova lost to Alvaro Lopez San Martin 3-6, 0-6.
- Brancaccio most recently played on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was taken down 4-6, 6-7 by No. 158-ranked Enzo Couacaud.
- Casanova and Brancaccio haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
