Hernan Casanova's Round of 32 match in the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 against Raul Brancaccio is slated for Monday, July 10.

You can watch along on ESPN as Casanova looks to hold off Brancaccio.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Casanova vs. Brancaccio Matchup Info