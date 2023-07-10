In the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Monday, Hernan Casanova (ranked No. 259) faces Raul Brancaccio (No. 135).

Brancaccio is the favorite (-200) in this match, compared to the underdog Casanova, who is +140.

Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Raul Brancaccio has a 66.7% chance to win.

Hernan Casanova Raul Brancaccio +140 Odds to Win Match -200 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 46.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.8

Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Casanova was beaten by No. 304-ranked Alvaro Lopez San Martin, 3-6, 0-6, in the qualifying round.

Brancaccio is coming off a 4-6, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 158-ranked Enzo Couacaud in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In his five matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Casanova has played an average of 23.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Casanova has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.4% of games.

In his 15 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Brancaccio is averaging 21.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.3% of those games.

Brancaccio has averaged 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set in four matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

This is the first time that Casanova and Brancaccio have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

