Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
In the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Monday, Hernan Casanova (ranked No. 259) faces Raul Brancaccio (No. 135).
Brancaccio is the favorite (-200) in this match, compared to the underdog Casanova, who is +140.
Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni
- Court Surface: Clay
Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Raul Brancaccio has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Hernan Casanova
|Raul Brancaccio
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|46.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.8
Hernan Casanova vs. Raul Brancaccio Trends and Insights
- In his last tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Casanova was beaten by No. 304-ranked Alvaro Lopez San Martin, 3-6, 0-6, in the qualifying round.
- Brancaccio is coming off a 4-6, 6-7 loss at the hands of No. 158-ranked Enzo Couacaud in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- In his five matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Casanova has played an average of 23.0 games (23.0 in best-of-three matches).
- On clay, Casanova has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.4% of games.
- In his 15 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Brancaccio is averaging 21.9 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) while winning 46.3% of those games.
- Brancaccio has averaged 22.5 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.0 games per set in four matches on clay surfaces in the past year.
- This is the first time that Casanova and Brancaccio have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
