Kimmer Coppejans vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will see Kimmer Coppejans and Facundo Diaz Acosta square off at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on Monday, July 10.
Coppejans' match against Diaz Acosta can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Kimmer Coppejans vs. Facundo Diaz Acosta Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Coppejans vs. Diaz Acosta Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 5, 2023 (his most recent match), Coppejans was defeated by Alex de Minaur 7-6, 3-6, 3-6, 6-7.
- In his most recent match on June 26, 2023, Diaz Acosta lost 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 versus Sho Shimabukuro in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- Coppejans and Diaz Acosta competed in the quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger Seville, Spain Men Singles 2022 on September 8, 2022. Diaz Acosta sealed the win 7-6, 3-6, 6-2.
- Diaz Acosta and Coppejans have matched up for three sets, and it's been Diaz Acosta who has taken the reins, claiming two of them. Coppejans has come out on top in one set.
- Diaz Acosta has gotten the better of Coppejans in 30 total games between them, winning 16 games (53.3%) against Coppejans's 14.
