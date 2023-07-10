Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Monday's Round of 16 of Wimbledon, Madison Keys, the No. 18-ranked player, will battle Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 102).
Andreeva's match with Keys can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Keys vs. Andreeva Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Keys advanced past No. 36-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 6-4, 6-1.
- In her most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Keys made the final and then defeated No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 7-6 on July 1.
- In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Andreeva clinched a victory against No. 23-ranked Anastasia Potapova, winning 6-2, 7-5.
- In French Open, Andreeva's previous tournament, she matched up with No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff in the round of 32 on June 3 and was defeated 7-6, 1-6, 1-6.
- Keys hasn't faced Andreeva in the past five years.
Keys vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities
|Madison Keys
|Mirra Andreeva
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+185
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.1%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.