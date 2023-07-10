In Monday's Round of 16 of Wimbledon, Madison Keys, the No. 18-ranked player, will battle Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 102).

Andreeva's match with Keys can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Keys vs. Andreeva Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Keys advanced past No. 36-ranked Marta Kostyuk, 6-4, 6-1.

In her most recent tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Keys made the final and then defeated No. 11-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 7-6 on July 1.

In the Round of 32 on Sunday, Andreeva clinched a victory against No. 23-ranked Anastasia Potapova, winning 6-2, 7-5.

In French Open, Andreeva's previous tournament, she matched up with No. 6-ranked Cori Gauff in the round of 32 on June 3 and was defeated 7-6, 1-6, 1-6.

Keys hasn't faced Andreeva in the past five years.

Keys vs. Andreeva Odds and Probabilities

Madison Keys Mirra Andreeva -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.