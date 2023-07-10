Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 102) meets Madison Keys (No. 18).
Keys is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Andreeva, who is +185.
Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Madison Keys
|Mirra Andreeva
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+185
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.1%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|54.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.3
Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights
- Keys advanced past Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.
- Andreeva advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 23-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday.
- Keys has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.
- On grass, Keys has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 19.1 games per match while winning 65.4% of games.
- Andreeva has played 17 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.2 games per match and winning 59.6% of those games.
- Andreeva is averaging 21.2 games per match and 10.6 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.
- Keys and Andreeva have not competed against each other since 2015.
