In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, Mirra Andreeva (ranked No. 102) meets Madison Keys (No. 18).

Keys is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Andreeva, who is +185.

Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 71.4% chance to win.

Madison Keys Mirra Andreeva -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Madison Keys vs. Mirra Andreeva Trends and Insights

Keys advanced past Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Andreeva advanced to the Round of 16 by defeating No. 23-ranked Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5 on Sunday.

Keys has played 47 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.6 games per match.

On grass, Keys has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 19.1 games per match while winning 65.4% of games.

Andreeva has played 17 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 20.2 games per match and winning 59.6% of those games.

Andreeva is averaging 21.2 games per match and 10.6 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Keys and Andreeva have not competed against each other since 2015.

