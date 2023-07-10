Marc Polmans vs. Luca Nardi: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 includes a match between Marc Polmans and Luca Nardi at Circolo Tennis Maggioni.
You can watch Polmans look to knock out Nardi on ESPN.
Marc Polmans vs. Luca Nardi Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Polmans vs. Nardi Matchup Info
- In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Polmans was eliminated by No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte, 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 5-7, in the qualifying round.
- In his most recent match on June 28, 2023, Nardi was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Taro Daniel in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
- Polmans hasn't matched up with Nardi in the past five years.
