In the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 176-ranked Marc Polmans meets No. 154 Luca Nardi.

In this Round of 32 match versus Polmans (+135), Nardi is favored with -190 odds.

Marc Polmans vs. Luca Nardi Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Marc Polmans vs. Luca Nardi Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Luca Nardi has a 65.5% chance to win.

Marc Polmans Luca Nardi +135 Odds to Win Match -190 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 47 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53

Marc Polmans vs. Luca Nardi Trends and Insights

Polmans came up short 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Oscar Otte in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

In his most recent match on June 28, 2023, Nardi was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Taro Daniel in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

Through eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Polmans has played 26.3 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 50.0% of them.

In his two matches on clay over the past year, Polmans has played an average of 22.5 games (22.5 in best-of-three matches).

Nardi is averaging 23.0 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 27 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 48.4% of those games.

On clay courts, Nardi has played 12 matches and averaged 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Polmans and Nardi have not competed against each other since 2015.

