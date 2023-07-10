Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, the No. 253-ranked player, and Nerman Fatic, the No. 228-ranked player, will meet on July 10 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Fatic Matchup Info