Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida, the No. 253-ranked player, and Nerman Fatic, the No. 228-ranked player, will meet on July 10 for a matchup in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.
Watch on ESPN as Fatic tries to take down Pucinelli de Almeida.
Matheus Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Nerman Fatic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Pucinelli de Almeida vs. Fatic Matchup Info
- Pucinelli de Almeida most recently played on February 18, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Rio Open presented by Claro, and the match ended in a 2-6, 3-6 loss to No. 105-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo .
- In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Banja Luka Open, Fatic was defeated 6-2, 4-6, 2-6 versus Elias Ymer.
- This is the first time that Pucinelli de Almeida and Fatic have played each other in the last five years.
