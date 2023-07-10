Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 will feature Maximilian Neuchrist and Facundo Bagnis squaring off on Monday, July 10.
Tune in on ESPN as Neuchrist looks to knock out Bagnis.
Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Neuchrist vs. Bagnis Matchup Info
- Neuchrist most recently competed on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the match ended in a 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 182-ranked Pablo Llamas Ruiz .
- In the French Open (his last tournament), Bagnis was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 135-ranked Pedro Martinez, 6-2, 5-7, 0-6.
- In the sole matchup between Neuchrist and Bagnis in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Mauthausen, Austria Men Singles 2023, Bagnis was the last one standing, claiming the 6-1, 6-1 victory.
- Bagnis and Neuchrist have squared off in two total sets, with Bagnis securing the win in two sets and Neuchrist being victorious in zero of them.
- Bagnis has taken 12 games versus Neuchrist, good for an 85.7% win rate, while Neuchrist has claimed two games.
