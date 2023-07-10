Maximilian Neuchrist (No. 187 ranking) will meet Facundo Bagnis (No. 126) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 on Monday, July 10.

In this Round of 32 match against Neuchrist (+170), Bagnis is the favorite with -250 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Facundo Bagnis has a 71.4% chance to win.

Maximilian Neuchrist Facundo Bagnis +170 Odds to Win Match -250 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 40.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maximilian Neuchrist vs. Facundo Bagnis Trends and Insights

In his previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Neuchrist was eliminated by No. 182-ranked Pablo Llamas Ruiz, 4-6, 6-7, in the qualifying round.

In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the French Open, Bagnis lost 6-2, 5-7, 0-6 versus Pedro Martinez.

Neuchrist has played 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) in his two matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his one match on clay over the past year, Neuchrist has played an average of 26.0 games (26.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bagnis has played 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.5 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

Bagnis has averaged 22.9 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set in 16 matches on clay courts in the past year.

On May 8, 2023, Neuchrist and Bagnis played in the Mauthausen, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32. Bagnis secured the win 6-1, 6-1.

Bagnis has clinched two sets versus Neuchrist (good for a 100.0% win rate), compared to Neuchrist's zero.

Bagnis has captured 12 games (85.7% win rate) against Neuchrist, who has secured two games.

Bagnis and Neuchrist have matched up one time, and they have averaged 14.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.