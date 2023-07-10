Michael Geerts vs. Matteo Gigante: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Circolo Tennis Maggioni is the site where Michael Geerts and Matteo Gigante will collide on Monday in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023.
Geerts' matchup against Gigante can be seen on ESPN.
Michael Geerts vs. Matteo Gigante Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Geerts vs. Gigante Matchup Info
- Geerts was defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 versus James Mccabe in the qualifying round of the Mallorca Championships (his most recent match).
- Gigante is coming off a 4-6, 2-6, 2-6 defeat at the hands of No. 180-ranked Harold Mayot in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- This is the first time that Geerts and Gigante have matched up against each other in the last five years.
