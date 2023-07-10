Norbert Gombos vs. Manuel Guinard: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Norbert Gombos' Round of 32 match in the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 against Manuel Guinard is on tap for Monday, July 10.
You can tune in to ESPN to see Gombos try to knock out Guinard.
Norbert Gombos vs. Manuel Guinard Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Gombos vs. Guinard Matchup Info
- Gombos is coming off a loss to No. 198-ranked Laurent Lokoli, 3-6, 6-7, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- In his last match in the qualifying round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Guinard lost 6-3, 4-6, 1-6 versus Lloyd Harris.
- This is the first time that Gombos and Guinard have competed against each other in the last five years.
