In what is likely to be a very competitive matchup, two top-10 players -- Ons Jabeur (No. 6) and Petra Kvitova (No. 9) -- will square off in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon on July 10.

You can watch on ESPN as Kvitova attempts to take down Jabeur.

Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Jabeur vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Jabeur took down Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

In her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne), Jabeur was defeated by Camila Giorgi 3-6, 2-6 on June 28, in the round of 16.

In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Kvitova took home the victory against No. 225-ranked Natalija Stevanovic, winning 6-3, 7-5.

Kvitova captured the title in Bett1open, her last tournament, taking down No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic (6-2, 7-6) in the final on June 25.

Kvitova and Jabeur have matched up four times in the last five years, and Kvitova has the advantage with a 3-1 record, which includes a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win for Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2022, the last time these two went head to head.

Kvitova has won six sets against Jabeur, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Jabeur has won three sets.

In 84 total games, Kvitova has the upper hand, taking the win in 50 of them, while Jabeur has won 34.

Jabeur vs. Kvitova Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Petra Kvitova +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 47.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.8

