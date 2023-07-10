In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Monday, Ons Jabeur (ranked No. 6) takes on Petra Kvitova (No. 9).

In this Round of 16 match versus Jabeur (+110), Kvitova is favored with -140 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 58.3% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Petra Kvitova +110 Odds to Win Match -140 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 47.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 58.3% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 46.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ons Jabeur vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 50-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday, Jabeur advanced to the Round of 16.

Kvitova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 225-ranked Natalija Stevanovic in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

Jabeur has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.7 games per match.

Jabeur has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.

Kvitova has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.4 games per match and winning 55.0% of those games.

In eight matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Kvitova has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 64.4% of those games.

Going back to 2015, Kvitova and Jabeur have met four times, and Kvitova is 3-1, including a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win for Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2022, the last time these two went head-to-head.

Kvitova and Jabeur have faced off in nine sets against each other, with Kvitova claiming six of them.

Kvitova and Jabeur have competed in 84 total games, and Kvitova has won more often, claiming 50 of them.

In their four matches against each other, Jabeur and Kvitova are averaging 21.0 games and 2.3 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.