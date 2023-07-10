Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will feature Salvatore Caruso and Ricardas Berankis matching up on Monday, July 10.
Tune in to watch Caruso and Berankis on ESPN.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Caruso vs. Berankis Matchup Info
- Caruso was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 2-6 against Daniel Rincon in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open (his most recent match).
- In the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament), Berankis was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 156-ranked Hamad Medjedovic, 6-7, 7-6, 4-6.
- In the one matchup between Caruso and Berankis in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at 2019 ATP Challenger Rennes, France Men Singles, Berankis was the last one standing, claiming the 6-3, 6-2 win.
- Berankis and Caruso have matched up for two sets, and it's been Berankis who has emerged with the upper hand, winning two of them. Caruso has won zero sets.
- Berankis has won 12 games against Caruso, good for a 70.6% winning percentage, while Caruso has claimed five games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.