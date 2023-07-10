The Round of 32 at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 will feature Salvatore Caruso and Ricardas Berankis matching up on Monday, July 10.

Tune in to watch Caruso and Berankis on ESPN.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Salvatore Caruso vs. Ricardas Berankis Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Caruso vs. Berankis Matchup Info