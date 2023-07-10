Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sumit Nagal and Lukas Neumayer are set to square off in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 at Salzburg Tennis Club on July 10.
ESPN will show this Nagal versus Neumayer match.
Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Nagal vs. Neumayer Matchup Info
- In his last tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, Nagal was defeated by No. 54-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, in the Round of 32.
- In the Erste Bank Open (his last tournament), Neumayer was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 66-ranked Quentin Halys, 1-6, 4-6.
- Nagal hasn't squared off against Neumayer in the past five years.
