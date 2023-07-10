In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 225-ranked Sumit Nagal meets No. 269 Lukas Neumayer.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Neumayer (+150), Nagal is the favorite with -210 odds.

Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Court Surface: Clay

Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sumit Nagal has a 67.7% chance to win.

Sumit Nagal Lukas Neumayer -210 Odds to Win Match +150 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.0% 58.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.3

Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Tata Open Maharashtra on January 2, 2023 (his last match), Nagal was dropped by Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.

In the Erste Bank Open (his most recent tournament), Neumayer was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 66-ranked Quentin Halys, 1-6, 4-6.

In his two matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Nagal has played an average of 26.5 games (26.5 in best-of-three matches).

Neumayer has played two matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 37.2% of those games.

Neumayer has averaged 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set through one match on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Nagal and Neumayer have not competed against each other.

