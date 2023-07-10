Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
In the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 225-ranked Sumit Nagal meets No. 269 Lukas Neumayer.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Neumayer (+150), Nagal is the favorite with -210 odds.
Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Match Information
- Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club
- Court Surface: Clay
Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sumit Nagal has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Sumit Nagal
|Lukas Neumayer
|-210
|Odds to Win Match
|+150
|67.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.0%
|58.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.3
Sumit Nagal vs. Lukas Neumayer Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the Tata Open Maharashtra on January 2, 2023 (his last match), Nagal was dropped by Filip Krajinovic 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.
- In the Erste Bank Open (his most recent tournament), Neumayer was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 66-ranked Quentin Halys, 1-6, 4-6.
- In his two matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Nagal has played an average of 26.5 games (26.5 in best-of-three matches).
- Neumayer has played two matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 37.2% of those games.
- Neumayer has averaged 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set through one match on clay surfaces in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Nagal and Neumayer have not competed against each other.
