Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thiago Monteiro and Oleksii Krutykh are on track to match up in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 at Salzburg Tennis Club on July 10.
You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Monteiro looks to hold off Krutykh.
Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, July 10
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Clay
Monteiro vs. Krutykh Matchup Info
- Monteiro is coming off a defeat to No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-4, 5-7, 5-7, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- In his most recent match in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, Krutykh went down 1-6, 6-1, 3-6 versus Fabian Marozsan.
- This is the first time that Monteiro and Krutykh have competed against each other in the last five years.
