Thiago Monteiro and Oleksii Krutykh are on track to match up in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 at Salzburg Tennis Club on July 10.

You can turn on ESPN to see the match unfold as Monteiro looks to hold off Krutykh.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thiago Monteiro vs. Oleksii Krutykh Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, July 10

Monday, July 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Monteiro vs. Krutykh Matchup Info