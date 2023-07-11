Alejandro Tabilo and Genaro Alberto Olivieri are scheduled to square off in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 at Circolo Tennis Maggioni on July 11.

Olivieri's match against Tabilo can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Tabilo vs. Olivieri Matchup Info

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 26, 2023 (his most recent match), Tabilo lost to Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6, 4-6, 6-7.

Olivieri is coming off a 1-6, 7-5, 3-6 defeat to No. 201-ranked Zachary Svajda in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

This is the first time that Tabilo and Olivieri have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Tabilo vs. Olivieri Odds and Probabilities

Alejandro Tabilo Genaro Alberto Olivieri -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

