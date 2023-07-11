Genaro Alberto Olivieri (No. 179) will face Alejandro Tabilo (No. 145) in the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 on Tuesday, July 11.

In this Round of 32 match, Tabilo is favored (-350) against Olivieri (+240) .

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Circolo Tennis Maggioni

Circolo Tennis Maggioni Court Surface: Clay

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Tabilo has a 77.8% chance to win.

Alejandro Tabilo Genaro Alberto Olivieri -350 Odds to Win Match +240 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 57.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.1

Alejandro Tabilo vs. Genaro Alberto Olivieri Trends and Insights

Tabilo last hit the court on June 26, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon, and the matchup ended in a 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 loss to No. 494-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert .

In the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament), Olivieri was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 201-ranked Zachary Svajda, 1-6, 7-5, 3-6.

Tabilo has played 26 matches over the past year across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches).

Tabilo has played eight matches on clay over the past year, and 25.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches).

Olivieri has played 10 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 27.2 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.4% of those games.

In seven matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Olivieri has averaged 29.4 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set, winning 51.0% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Tabilo and Olivieri have not competed against each other.

